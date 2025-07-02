Peterborough's 10 most popular neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales - see the full list

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:35 BST
Discover which Peterborough neighbourhoods are most desirable based on house sales.

The information has been drawn from data produced by the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the total residential property sales for MSOA areas in Peterborough between October 2023 & September 2024.

Here are the 10 most desirable neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales:

188 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024.

1. Hampton Vale

188 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
143 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024.

2. Stanground

143 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
123 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024.

3. Hargate and Orton Longueville

123 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
112 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024.

4. Orton West and Castor

112 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughOffice for National Statistics
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice