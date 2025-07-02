Peterborough's 10 most popular neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales - see the full list

The information has been drawn from data produced by the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the total residential property sales for MSOA areas in Peterborough between October 2023 & September 2024.
Here are the 10 most desirable neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales:
1. Hampton Vale
188 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google
2. Stanground
143 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google
3. Hargate and Orton Longueville
123 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google
4. Orton West and Castor
112 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google