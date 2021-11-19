Peterborough youngsters fundraise for Children In Need

Community groups, schools and nurseries have all put on their Pudsey ears, dressed in polka-dot and took part in different fundraisers to raise money for the charity.

This year many groups got their Strictly on for BBC Children In Need, as Strictly Come Dancing fundraisers have stormed the nation.

Children In Need Day raises money every year for children and young people in the UK and has been running for over half a decade.

Through donations the BBC charity is able to help support 3,900 charities and projects supporting children affected by a range of disadvantages including: poverty, disability, illness or trauma.

If you have any photos from your school, nursery or community group of your fundraising and total. Email: [email protected] to share yours!

1. Children in Need 2021. Youngsters and staff at the Bright Stars day nursery, Park Road. EMN-211119-144407009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Children in Need 2021. Youngsters and staff at the Bright Stars day nursery, Park Road. EMN-211119-144418009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Stilton guides took part in a ballroom dancing lesson for their Children In Need fundraiser on Wednesday Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Stilton rainbows got in the Strictly spirit for their fundraising in their own ball gowns! Photo: Midlands Photo Sales