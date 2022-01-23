Peterborough women ‘braves the shave’ in support of Macmillan Cancer Support

On Monday (January 17), Rhiannon Jones took part in a charity head shave at the Peterborough Conservative Club on Broadway. Rhiannon, who works at the club, was supported by friend Luke Fitzjohn, who also had his head shaved in support of the cause.

So far, the pair have raised over £600 for the cancer support and specialist care charity. The cause is close to Rhiannon’s heart as they helped to support her grandparents when her grandmother was diagnosed with cancer. She also lost a friend to the disease recently.

She said: “I came up with the idea about six months ago. I just wanted to raise as much money as possible for the charity so they could support other families like they have mine.

“I also like to dye my hair and I chose the wrong colour so I won’t have to worry about that for a while.

“A few days before, I was really nervous about it all but then the day came and I actually like the look!”

“I would like to thank Luke for taking part with me and to everyone that has donated. Members of the club have been very supportive and have made up the majority of my donations.”

To support Rhiannon and Luke, visit https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/rhiannon-jones/.

1. Rhiannon Jones braved the shave in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Rhiannon prior to the shave. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Rhiannon during the head shave. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales