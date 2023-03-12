An enterprising Peterborough woman has won a national innovation award for her work to help others into careers after adversity.

​Tammy Banks (42), who is a mum of two and co-founder and director of Taye Training, has just been awarded the National Women in Innovation award.

She is is one of the 50 of the UK's leading women entrepreneurs who were backed by Innovate UK for their game-changing ideas and each one receives £50,000 plus mentoring and coaching to enable them to scale-up their businesses.

Tammy Banks who has been awarded the National Women in Innovation award.

The Women in Innovation Awards is a key part of Innovate UK’s commitment to boosting the number of women entrepreneurs.

Tammy has been at the forefront of providing training and development programs to organisations within the criminal justice, social care and charity sectors to help them achieve their full potential.

Tammy attended Ken Stimpson School in Peterborough and later attended Peterborough College for more than two years whilst living in homeless hostels.

She said that it was ‘one amazing tutor that took a chance on her’ and that college was the start of a change in her life as she studied health and social care.

She went on to go to university to study psychology

She regularly returns to Peterborough and Taye Training has delivered training to local organisations including local NHS services.

She said: “I am thrilled to receive the Women in Innovation Award.

"The funding we receive from the award will provide scholarships for 25 women with lived and professional experience of adversity to complete our Training 4 Influence ‘Train the Trainer’ course.