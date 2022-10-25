Peterborough woman sends vital message of support to others after trying to take her own life

A Peterborough woman, who tried to take her own life, has made an emotional plea to others who are struggling to reach out and get help

Olivia Speechley, 23, is recovering at home after making a suicide attempt in September this year.

Olivia, from Werrington said she had suffered from mental health issues for much of her life – and urged people in similar circumstances to seek help.

Olivia has urged others to get support if they are struggling with their mental health (image: Adobe).

She said: “I have had mental health issues since I was 12. I reached breaking point in September and tried to take my own life.

"I would urge anyone in a similar position to reach out to someone – anyone – to get help. You are not a burden to anyone, and there is always help out there.

"Since September I have been speaking to the crisis team in Peterborough, and they have been really helpful too. Everyone’s support has been amazing.”

Olivia’s father was near-by when she made her suicide attempt.

Olivia said he helped her in the moments after while emergency services came to the scene.

She said: “My dad was there, and he was the first to get to me. He held my hand, and lay down on the cold ground, telling me it would be alright.

"Since it happened, everyone’s support has been amazing. My family have been great, and so helpful.”

Olivia was also full of praise for the emergency services – including police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance and the team of medics at Peterborough City Hospital.

She needed to stay in hospital for two weeks while her injuries were treated, and she is still recovering more than a month on.

How to find help

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Andy’s Man Club is a mental health charity specifically aimed at helping men. They have clubs based all over the country, including in Peterborough.

