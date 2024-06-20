Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rajinder Kaur says ‘this is going to be life changing’

A Peterborough woman has enjoyed an upturn in fortune after winning a dream car and cash prize worth more than £100,000.

Rajinder Kaur, who said she is renowned for experiencing bad luck, has bagged herself an electric Audi e-tron GT worth £86,850 after winning online competition specialist BOTB’s Dream Car Competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOTB presenter Christian Williams paid the 36-year-old a surprise visit at her parent’s home in Peterborough to reveal her stunning prize.

Rajinder Kaur with BOTB presenter Christian Williams and her prize

“I'm ecstatic but still in complete shock,” she said. “Things like this don’t happen to me, and I’m used to having the worst luck ever. This is going to be life-changing.”

The competition win has come at the perfect time for Rajinder who was due to start saving up for a new Audi.

“I love Audis and this is an absolutely beautiful car,” Rajinder said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I previously owned one, got rid of it and then really wanted one again. I thought I would have to start saving up for one again.”

But the surprise didn’t end there for Rajinder, who is in the process of buying a new house, as Christian also revealed that the car came with £20,000 cash hidden in the boot.

“I was only saying to my mum last week that I need to start saving for a new car, so I feel really, really lucky.

“The money will come in very handy as I’m currently in the process of buying a house, and it will help towards lowering my mortgage repayments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m planning a long trip to visit Vietnam, Singapore and Cambodia in one hit, so it will also help pay for that.

“I would also like to do something for charity which benefits the local community,” added Rajinder, who works for the family business specialising in property development.

Christian said: “It was fantastic to see Rajinder’s reaction to winning this amazing prize worth nearly £110,000.

“Talk about perfect timing! She was saving up for a new Audi, but luckily she won’t have to now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These cars are awesome! They’re insanely quick, and because it’s electric, you get all of that power instantly. I’m sure Rajinder will be able to handle it though, and I bet she can’t wait to go for her first drive in it.

“The fact she is also planning on donating some of the money to charity is a lovely gesture.”