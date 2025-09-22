Peterborough warehouse could be demolished

A warehouse could be demolished to make way for a modern cold store building at an industrial site in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IMMOSTEF UK submitted plans to Peterborough City Council in September for the redevelopment of the western warehouse at STEF Langdons on the Woodston Industrial Estate.

According to the prior approval planning application, the warehouse located off Shrewsbury Avenue, known as the former Mars Petcare site, is a 1970s industrial building of “poor quality and design”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The existing building is significantly dated and not suitable to sustain STEF’s operations,” plans stated.

Langdons warehouse off Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough Photo: Google

“Advancements in chilling technology and building materials/techniques since the 1970s have meant that the most practical and sustainable option for STEF is to redevelop the site to deliver a new, modern cold store facility.”

The current Peterborough site is a central hub for food logistics at Langdons, which specialises in temperature-controlled food distribution.

The demolition of the former Mars Petcare building on the western part of the site would be the first stage of redevelopment proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full planning application is likely to follow, which would seek approval for a new 8,992 sqm cold store facility including 764 sqm of ancillary office space and parking for 106 cars, 57 HGVs and 26 rigid vehicles.

These proposals would also include a vehicle wash and fuel island located centrally within the site and appropriate landscaping.

The applicant expects the work to be completed by December.

City council planners will make a decision on the prior approval application for demolition at a later date.