Peterborough volunteers take much-needed supplies to war-torn Ukraine

Ambulances, food, medical supplies among donations
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:27 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:23 GMT
A mission by volunteers in Peterborough to take much needed supplies to people in war-torn Ukraine has reached its destination.

The Christmas Campaign’s team of six people left Peterborough a week ago and travelled 2,600 kilometres to reach the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The team have delivered two ambulances donated by local company Ambu Care, which will go to help the Ukrainian army.

The Christmas Campaign volunteers from Peterborough arrive in UkraineThe Christmas Campaign volunteers from Peterborough arrive in Ukraine
The Christmas Campaign volunteers from Peterborough arrive in Ukraine

Also delivered are 600 gift boxes for children in Ukraine and put together by youngsters in Peterborough.

An array of food, medical supplies, generators and computers has also been delivered by the team.

The volunteers are organiser Richard Astle, Neil Hammond and Bob Bennet from Helpston and Justin Tilley from Orton plus two volunteers from Sheffield.

Mr Astle said: “It has been a great success.

"The 2,600 kilometres journey has taken in Belgium, Germany and Poland before arriving in Ukraine.”

The donations were collected following an appeal for help to Peterborough people.

