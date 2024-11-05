Thorpe Hall fundraisers are hoping more generous people will offer up their time - and their vehicles - to help generate donations this Christmas season

Generous individuals from around our region are calling on similarly-minded people to take part in a tree-mendous fundraising scheme in aid of Sue Ryder this festive season.

The ‘Treecycle’ initiative, which has long been supported by kind-hearted Peterborians, sees significant sums of money raised each year by teams of volunteers who collect people’s unwanted Christmas trees in return for a donation.

Last year, 1086 trees were collected by volunteer teams on behalf of the Sue Ryder Treecycling Peterborough scheme. This wonderful effort helped to raise an incredible £17,199 for Thorpe Hall.

All monies raised help the revered hospice to continue and extend its efforts to reach more people when they really need it and ensure no one is left to grieve or die alone.

Peterborough resident Ian Moverley, who is UK Communications & Government Relations Director at Beko Europe (Hotpoint), is one of those who will be helping collect trees across the region.

The longtime Treecycle supporter said he and his Beko colleagues are proud to help in any way they can:

“Sue Ryder’s Christmas Treecycling Peterborough initiative raises thousands of pounds each year for families needing the charity’s expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support,” he said.

“We all work in pairs and it's great fun and something completely different to a lot of other volunteering opportunities we have done before.

“It means a lot to us all too as supporters of the charity for many years.”

Ian explained the key things potential volunteers need to have:

“All you need to take part is a driving licence although it helps Sue Ryder if you have a spare van or two – we are supplying ten this year!

“Of course, you [also] need to be able to carry some trees too – as well as some knowledge of your local area.”

This year, the teams will be collecting unwanted trees from residents in PE1 - PE7, PE8 and PE9 postcode areas between 9-12 January, 2025. Anyone who would like to get involved can find out more by contacting the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall fundraising team on 01733 225 999 or emailing [email protected]