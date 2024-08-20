Much-loved Peterborough charity supporter Atiq Rehman has said he is still “buzzing” following the successful completion of his latest epic, joy-spreading project.

The popular community hero and his small army of supporters took to the road on August 15 to deliver the Unspoken Hospital Toy Drop 24.

As inspiring as it was ambitious, this hugely practical and symbolic venture saw Atiq and dozens of volunteers deliver toys to more than 50 children’s wards across nine English counties, all within the space of 24 hours.

As the founder of both the Children of Adam and Unspoken Word charity groups, Atiq is no stranger to taking on epic projects to help good causes.

However, even Atiq acknowledged that this latest venture was a step up above anything he’s done before:

“In my 11 or 12 years involved with charity work, this is, by far, the best thing I’ve ever done in my life,” said a euphoric Atiq.

As well as pushing a host of logistical barriers to spread joy to so many youngsters in one night, the energetic role model said the trip achieved an even more esoteric aim.

“We united every race, religion and creed by giving out toys,” he said.

Atiq said one of the hospitals the team visited in the north west of England made for an especially poignant moment.

“The amount of love we got from Southport was unbelievable,” he said.

The seaside town near Liverpool was the site of a horrific mass stabbing last month which resulted in the deaths of three young girls. Subsequent misinformation spread on social media following the shocking event resulted in an ugly backlash against immigrants and Muslims, and rioting within towns and cities across England.

Describing himself as an ‘overt Muslim’, Atiq said the warmth of the welcome they received in Southport was, in these troubling times, simply overwhelming.

“Me and Jack sat in the van and we needed to have a five-minute moment - we were crying.”

Atiq said none of what the team achieved could have been done without the “incredible” donations they received from Peterborians beforehand.

“We had a 6-year-old who donated from their piggy bank, and an 89-year-old man who gave us a fiver.”

“We raised thousands.”

After dashing as far afield as Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle, London, Blackburn, Cambridge, Bedford and Manchester, Atiq pulled into a hero’s welcome at the last toy drop location of the campaign – Peterborough City Hospital.

Unsurprisingly, dry eyes were few and far between.

The power of the experience is, Atiq said, something that will live with him forever.

It was so good,” he exclaimed, beaming: “The unity on that level was absolutely incredible.”

