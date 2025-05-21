Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade pay tribute to former colleagues with poignant mural

Peterborough’s Volunteer Fire Brigade dates all the way back to 1884.

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade (PVFB) has paid tribute to two former colleagues with a poignant memorial.

The service has paid tribute to much-loved friends and colleagues Steve Lynch and Will Baker who passed away in 2007 and 2020 respectively.

Memorial plaques are already in place for both at the station on Bourges Boulevard but the service wanted to go one step further.

The artwork. Steve is on the left and Will right.

The artwork is located on the rear bay door of the fire station and has been created by famed local street artist Nathan Murdoch.

Steve served nine years with PVFB after joining the service in 1998. Born in 1974, he moved to the city in the 1980s with his father and brother, who both served in the the fire service before and after transferring from London. He passed away following a short battle with cancer in 2007.

Will served 12 years with PVFB, after joining in 2008, and was a much-loved member of the team. He sadly lost his life in 2020.

Watch Commander Mark Addinall said: “We reached out to Nathan after seeing a lot of his previous work as we wanted to create a really fitting tribute to our former colleagues.

"They were both great guys, great people and great firefighters who nobody had a bad work to say about.”

The artwork was unveiled to the families of both Steve and Will in a special ceremony last week.