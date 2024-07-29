Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade (PVFB) welcomed hundreds of people to its annual fun day over the weekend.

Crowds flocked to the charity’s Bourges Boulevard HQ on Sunday July 28 to soak up a full day of games, entertainment and engagement.

As well as getting to see their favourite (or least favourite) firefighters get soaked in the stocks, visitors enjoyed opportunities to get up close with the various fire engines, watch – and take part in – exciting demonstrations, and have a go in the ever-popular 999 simulator.

PVFB’s chief fire officer Anthony Gould said he was thrilled to see so many people “come along for a day of fun and demonstrations and find out more about the work we do in the community.”

Those who attended clearly enjoyed the event:

“We had a brilliant time, huge thanks to everyone involved in the organisation,” said Annette Alexander on Facebook.

“Fab day, fab team, fab community,” said Kerry Louise concisely.

In addition to all the fun, visitors also got the chance to find out more about the service’s history thanks to Neil Wallington, whose book about the PVFB was available on the day.

The PVFB was originally founded by a Peterborough businessman way back in 1884.

When more than 1,600 separate fire brigades across the UK merged into the National Fire Service during the Second World War, the Peterborough Volunteers managed to remain a separate entity.

The PVFB is now the UK’s only remaining volunteer fire service and is a registered charity.

