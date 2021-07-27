Peterborough voluntary sector group launches new website

The refreshed website highlights the projects and services that PCVS offers to help strengthen the local voluntary sector by supporting individuals and community groups.

It has been operating for more than 40 years, delivering support which includes providing information, guidance and training, as well as funding and volunteering and facilitating other forums such as on food, mental health, debt, disability and domestic abuse.

The new website is aimed at having a bright and vibrant look and feel and being simple to navigate. There is now a FAQ section and self-service area to book onto group training sessions, while a new members only area is soon to be launched.

PCVS

Kalai Short, communications coordinator for PCVS, said: “I am delighted that our new website is up and running. The work we do is so vital and diverse across the voluntary sector that when people ask me what PCVS do as an organisation it’s difficult to explain in a few words.

“Our website showcases what we do and is our shop front into our world and the communities we serve. Please take a look for yourself at www.pcvs.co.uk and be dazzled by the brilliant work that our members do and the inspiring community projects we are involved in.”

PCVS currently has more than 500 members and would like to hear from any volunteer, charity or community group looking for support.