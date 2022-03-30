Peterborough urged to Race for Life to raise vital cash for charity

The always popular event, which sees participants wearing pink to raise funds for the charity will take place at the East of England Arena on Sunday, June 26.One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer- helping to save more lives. People of all ages and abilities are invited to sign up to their local event at raceforlife.org Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events.

Marianne Olier, Race for Life spokesperson for Peterborough, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. So we’re asking people across the city: “Who will you Race for?”

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10K distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Peterborough will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”

Anyone who joins between Monday April 4 and Monday April 18 can claim a 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code EASTER30

Race For Life Pictures from the 2019 Race for Life in Peterborough

