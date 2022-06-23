Disabled access campaigners Graham Barnes (front left) and Julie Fernandez (front right), pictured in Cathedral Square in 2021.

Disability campaigners will protest outside Peterborough Town Hall this weekend to call for for more disabled access across the city.

The campaign hopes to raise awareness of limited accessibility available to disabled people in Peterborough and push for new ‘Changing Places’ toilets in the city - which are toilets and changing facilities designed for people with additional needs.

Changing Places toilets are improved disabled toilets, which are bigger than standard disabled toilets and include items to assist people who require additional support, such as hoists and changing benches.

Supporters of the Peterborough Unlimited campaign will meet on Bridge Street from 12pm on Saturday (June 25).

‘Make our voices heard’

Joel Lamy, who helped co-found Peterborough Unlimited, said: "By coming together on Saturday, people with disabilities can make it clear that the city centre remains inaccessible for them, with a lack of toilets, moving vehicles, sloped surfaces, a shortage of drop kerbs, large amounts of street furniture and blocks.

"The more people who come together, the more we can make our voices heard."

Peterborough Unlimited is hoping to raise up to £60,000 to deliver new Changing Places toilets in the city centre.

Currently, the only facilities are in the Car Haven car park, on Bishop’s Road, which campaigners say are too far away for most people to access.

The Peterborough Telegraph launched the Peterborough Unlimited campaign last year to improve facilities for disabled residents.

It has since been backed by disability campaigners – including resident and actor Julie Fernandez and city councillor Julie Howell.

In April this year, the campaign won the award for ‘Community Contribution of the Year’ at the Athene Peterborough Regional PR and Media Awards.

The campaign proved successful when Peterborough City Council was given £80,000 of funding from the government to put towards accessible toilet and changing facilities – with new ‘Changing Spaces’ toilets installed at St Peter's Arcade and Ferry Meadows.

The organisers of this weekend’s protest are encouraging people to turn up and bring banners, as long as they are not political.