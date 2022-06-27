Peterborough Unlimited campaigners gathered outside the Town Hall. Photo: David Lowndes.

Supporters of the Peterborough Unlimited campaign, which was launched jointly by the Peterborough Telegraph last year, joined together in Bridge Street from 12pm to highlight how inaccessible the area is - with issues including moving vehicles, sloped surfaces, a shortage of drop kerbs and large amounts of street furniture - while pushing to get new Changing Places toilets for people with additional needs.

The Peterborough Unlimited campaign is raising money for a block of Changing Places toilets which would benefit everyone visiting the city centre, but in particular those with disabilities and parents with young children.

Changing Places toilets go beyond ordinary disabled toilets - they are bigger and include items such as a hoist and changing bench. Without these toilets many disabled adults and families with a young person who has additional needs feel unable to visit the city centre, and either travel to another city or remain isolated at home.

Donations for new Changing Places toilets can be made at: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=SJSDHPJU72CJ4.