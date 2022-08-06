Peterborough’s new university will be the new sponsor of the Great Eastern Run when it returns to the city this autumn.

ARU Peterborough is to be a key sponsor of the Great Eastern Run which will take place in Peterborough on October 16.

The run’s half marathon and 5km route will pass by the newly opened University building on Bishop’s Road, phase 1 of the University Quarter development.

Aaron Murrell and Ross Renton

Over 5,000 runners are expected to participate in the race which is being staged for the first time since 2018. The event is one of the biggest on the city’s calendar.

The route, which starts and finishes at the embankment, takes runners to the north of the City and Werrington. The course is the second flattest in the country and on closed roads, making it attractive to runners hoping for a fast time.

There is still time to enter the race and start training.

Professor Ross Renton ARU Peterborough Principal said, “Exercise plays an important role in positive mental health and wellbeing, so we are delighted to support the City by sponsoring the Great Eastern Run’s first staging after COVID. It is extra special that we can do this in the same year as we welcome our first students to the new Embankment site.”

“I am sure that amongst our first group of students and staff there will be some who will be inspired to train for, and run in, next year’s race. Many others will take advantage of the other sports and fitness activities on offer in the city.”