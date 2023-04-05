News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United to host pitchside Iftar during Ramadan

Event will raise money for victims of Turkey/Syria earthquake

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST

Peterborough United will host a pitchside Iftar later this month, it has been confirmed.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at the Weston Homes Stadium, with a large number of people expected to attend.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast during the day – and the breaking of the fast is known as Iftar.

Peterborough United's Weston Homes StadiumPeterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium
Tickets for the pitchside Iftar – thought to be one of the first in the country held by a football club – will cost £13, with funds going to the Unite 4 Humanity Turkey/Syria earthquake appeal.

There will be talks by guest speakers, as well as a three course meal on offer.

If the weather is not good enough to hold the event by the pitch, it will take place in the stands.

The Iftar will start at 6.30pm, and run until 9.30pm.

