Peterborough United to host pitchside Iftar during Ramadan

Peterborough United will host a pitchside Iftar later this month, it has been confirmed.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at the Weston Homes Stadium, with a large number of people expected to attend.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast during the day – and the breaking of the fast is known as Iftar.

Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium

Tickets for the pitchside Iftar – thought to be one of the first in the country held by a football club – will cost £13, with funds going to the Unite 4 Humanity Turkey/Syria earthquake appeal.

There will be talks by guest speakers, as well as a three course meal on offer.

If the weather is not good enough to hold the event by the pitch, it will take place in the stands.