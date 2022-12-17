The Posh Venue at the Weston Homes Stadium.

A ‘Warm Hub’ is to be hosted at The Venue at Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday (December 21) to offer residents who may be struggling respite from the extreme cold weather.

With temperatures set to remain low into the coming week and concerns about heating bills set to continue, the Bobby Copping Foundation has decided to open The Venue as a safe and warm place for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue will be open between 9am and 4pm and will offer free tea, coffee and biscuits, TV and newspapers and will allow people to stay as long as they like.

The club’s youth academy players have also donated blankets and sleeping bags which will be given out on the day. Any not claimed will be donated to homeless charities in the city.

There will also be a children’s corner which will be visited by Enchanted Princess ‘The Ice Queen’ between 2pm and 3pm.

Bobby Copping said: “From people the are struggling with high energy bills to sleeping rough, everyone is welcome and can stay for as little as long as they would like. Hopefully, this event will provide a small opportunity for people to have a warm and safe place to relax.

Advertisement Hide Ad