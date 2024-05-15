Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tommy Robson Statue Fund has been started to create a bronze statue of the Peterborough United club legend.

A large group of former Peterborough United heroes and legends will be reuniting to raise money for towards building a statue for club legend Tommy Robson.

Around 100 ex-players will come together for ‘A Really Posh Evening’ in Stamford at the club’s Zeeco Stadium at 7pm on Saturday June 1.

Club legend Robson passed away in passed away in 2020 and played for both clubs in a playing career which also saw him appear a club record 559 appearance for Posh.

Micky Ginn and Steve Collins, who also appeared for both clubs, will host the event which will also be attended by plenty of names that will be more than familiar to Posh fans.

These include: Dave Gregory, Tony Adcock, Noel Luke, Ken Charlery, Steve Welsh, Lil Fucillo, Keith Waugh, Dave Riley, Mick Gooding, Alan Paris, Marcus Ebdon, Ian Benjamin, Trevor Quow, Dave McVay, Rick Heppolette, Jackie Gallagher, Jim Barron, Ian Phillips, Gary Sargent, Ivor Linton, Jon Winters, Tony Cliss, Bryn Gunn, Gerry McElhinney, Wakely Gage, Peter Morris, Garry Worrall, Phil Chard, Billy Rodaway, Errington Kelly, Les Lawrence, Denis Byatt, Lee Howarth and many more.

The event will also be raising money for Dementia UK and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.