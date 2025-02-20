Peterborough United find 'no reports' of discriminatory chanting during Stevenage draw but warn bans will be issued if guilty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United has confirmed the club will issue banning orders for unacceptable behaviour in the stands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough United has insisted that no reports of discriminatory chanting were made during Saturday’s draw with Stevenage.

Following the 1-1 draw at the Lamex Stadium, reports were prevalent on social media from Posh fans alleging to have heard discriminatory chants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has investigated these reports and insisted it has an ongoing commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion.

The reports took place during Posh's 1-1 draw with Stevenage on Saturday (February 15). Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images.

A statement said: “Following the reports we have liaised with the safety team at Stevenage who have informed us that in the away end of the stadium on the day no issues of this nature were reported. “As a club we are enthused to see that most reports on social media have been from Posh fans who understand that if this did occur it is unacceptable behaviour. “We are justly proud of our superb and loyal support, home and away, however, we all have a responsibility to act as ambassadors of Peterborough United and discrimination of any kind has no place at our club. “We have an ongoing commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion with the aim of creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all fans. “Supporters are reminded that the club will take the strongest possible action if supporters are found to be in breach of stadium regulations.

"Several banning orders have been issued this season for unacceptable behaviour at both home and away fixtures, one supporter has also issued with a three-year football banning order following issues with anti-social behaviour. “Our own safety team and safeguarding team will continue to work had to educate fans on appropriate behaviour and have undertaken several relevant initiatives over the course of this season including school visits to discuss anti-social behaviour and tours of our control room so supporters and parents of younger fans can understand the importance of the work they do. “If a small pocket of our supporters were involved in use of such language at Stevenage, we as a club condemn their behaviour and will be working with the relevant authorities to identify anyone involved and will take appropriate action.”