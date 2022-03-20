Peterborough Under 10s ice hockey team to raise money for Ukraine with sponsored 10-mile skate

Peterborough Phantoms Under 10s Ice Hockey team.

The young ice hockey players will be skating 10 miles, which is equivalent to 100 laps of the rink at Planet Ice in Bretton.

The team will complete the challenge in 45 minutes between 6pm and 6:45pm, while wearing full kit, on Tuesday March 29, where members of the public are welcome to come along and cheer on the players.

The team is made up of around 20 players, aged between five and ten.

The team has already raised over £500, which will be donated to the charity British-Ukrainian Aid to support the victims of the ongoing conflict.

Slava Koulikov, who coaches the Peterborough Phantoms men’s first team, holds dual citizenship between the United Kingdom and Ukraine and studied at the National University of Physical Training and Sports in Kyiv between 2000 and 2005.