Peterborough Toolstation manager taking on London Marathon to support Macmillan Cancer

Lewis Ellis will take on the course on April 27

A Peterborough man will take on the London Marathon course in a bid to help raise thousands of pounds for a cancer charity.

Lewis Ellis, who works for Toolstation, is set to run the London Marathon to raise money for Macmillan Cancer. Lewis will run the 26 mile race on April 27 to help raise over £10,000 for the charity, where he will be joined by three other colleagues including Amy Megicks, Jonathan Rendall and Millie Constance.

This follows previous fundraising efforts from Toolstation colleagues who competed in the London Marathon to support the charity in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Lewis Ellis will take on the famous marathon course later this month

Lewis Ellis who is a National Trade Sales Manager has previous form when it comes to supporting Macmillan, having run a 10km and competed in a half marathon last year. A big fan of #RunTok, he’s highly motivated to finish the marathon.

Lewis said: “As we know there are now almost 3.5million people are now living with cancer in the UK and this is set to rise. Like many, I have had friends and family that have been impacted. I have the greatest opportunity like many others to help raise awareness and funds to support this life changing support network. I have been incredibly humbled at these running events to see loved ones being celebrated by runners and spectators. This only spurs me on to do even more.”

The team have set a fundraising target of £10,000, and have been hosting several fundraisers to help reach this goal, including bake sales and a sponsored fun run with Toolstation colleagues. Supporters are welcome to donate to the fundraising page at: https://www.justgiving.com/team/toolstation-london-marathon-2025?utm_medium=qrcode&utm_source=offline

This year marks the fifth year of support for Macmillan Cancer Support by Toolstation, one of the UK’s largest suppliers of tools, accessories and building supplies. The retailer has raised a total of £3 million for the charity and the funds raised will allow Macmillan to continue to provide vital support to those affected by cancer across the UK.

In practical terms, that £3 million figure could be used to hire 84 support workers for one year or pay 46 Macmillan Nurses for a whole year, helping to support people living with cancer and their families.

Michael Stickland, Director of Corporate Partnerships and Philanthropy at Macmillan said "Three million pounds! That's a whole lot of screws and sockets, some well broken-in running shoes and seriously big hearts. We're incredibly proud of our partnership with Toolstation and we can’t thank the team and customers enough for the continued support. Reaching this incredible sum represents collective kindness and dedication and is a powerful reminder that when we come together, we can achieve extraordinary things.”