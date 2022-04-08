Peterborough to welcome 11 refugees from war torn Ukraine

Peterborough will welcome 11 refugees from Ukraine as part of a Government scheme.

A total of 11 visas have been issued under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in the Peterborough area.

A further six have been issued in Fenland - with a total of 187 issued in Cambridgeshire.

Peterborough's Bridge Street lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Photo: Peterborough City Council.

The scheme allows residents in the city to give up their spare rooms to provide a home for people who have fled Ukraine - if they have a named sponsor.

The number does not include visas issued under the separate Ukraine Family Scheme.

The data has been published by the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Peterborough City Council for more information about the support measures in place for the refugees coming to Peterborough