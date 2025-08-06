Peterborough to share in £88 million funding package to develop activities from outdoors adventures to music lessons for young people

Peterborough is to get a share of £88 million to create exciting activities for young people from outdoors adventures to music lessons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city is one of just 12 locations to be selected for a share of the Government funding to increase the availability of youth services and activities outside school.

It will also enable organisations like the Scouts and Guides to deliver more places in local communities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the investment will support young people in becoming more active and engaged within Peterborough.

Peterborough is to get a share of £88 million of government funding to provide activities for young people from outdoors adventures to music lessons. The funding has been welcomed by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, above, and Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Dennis Jones

It comes at a time when figures show that young people are reporting increasing feelings of loneliness with one in 10 10-year-olds to 15- year-olds saying they ‘often feel lonely’.

Exactly how much of the £88 million will be allocated to Peterborough City Council has not been revealed but the money is expected to fund a range of initiatives from outdoor adventures to music lessons and volunteering opportunities to enable young people to have the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the community.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “Our young people deserve every chance to thrive, so I’m really pleased to see the government putting more support into youth services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve seen first-hand the real difference it makes when young people can take part in clubs, get out with friends, and feel supported by their community.

"This is a further sign that Labour wants to rebuild youth services and support groups already providing support in Peterborough.

"If we join up these youth activities with other key areas like apprenticeships and family hubs, we can make sure every young person has somewhere to belong and the best possible start in life.”

Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of the city council, said: “I am committed to making Peterborough a 'child friendly' city, alongside having ambitious plans to establish the first Youth Zone in the region in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a former youth and community worker, I see our government’s announcement as a truly positive initiative that complements all we wish to see for our children and young people.

"Too many people have told us for too long that there is nothing for young people to do.

"Peterborough City Council has six care leavers in apprenticeships. We are a young and rapidly growing city, and I welcome this Labour government's recognition of the challenges this and other cities face. A real-world solution for real world challenges facing our young people. They are our future when all is said and done.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Growing up today is hard for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As they navigate their way through the online world, too often they find themselves isolated at home and disconnected from their communities.

“Today’s investment is about offering a better alternative: transformative, real-world opportunities that will have an impact in communities across the country, so young people can discover something new, find their spark and develop the confidence and life skills that no algorithm can teach.”