Peterborough Town Hall.

Peterborough will be ‘flying the flag’ to mark Armed Forces Day.

The Fly The Flag ceremony will take place on June 20 at 11am outside the front of the Town Hall in Bridge Street.

The Right Worshipful the Mayor of the City of Peterborough, Councillor Alan Dowson, will lead a short service at the start of Armed Forces week and raise a specially commissioned Armed Forces Day flag above the Town Hall.

Armed Forces Day celebrations begin on Monday 20 June when the Armed Forces Day flag is raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country.

The event will give is a chance for communities and organisation to show support for those who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

Mayor of the City of Peterborough, Cllr Alan Dowson said: “This ‘Flying the Flag’ ceremony is a chance to support and respect to the Armed Forces community. I’m looking forward to celebrating the role our armed forces play and show my appreciation for our service personnel.”

The council's Armed Forces champion, Cllr John Fox said: “I really would encourage everyone to join the ceremony to honour the great dedication and commitment those serving and retired from our Armed Forces have given. The day is a great way to show support and provide a much-valued morale boost for the troops and their families.”