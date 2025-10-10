Peterborough city centre will be hosting celebrations on Saturday (October 11) to mark World Mental Health Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Mental Health Day is marked on Friday but the special events will all be taking place at the weekend, hosted by Peterborough Prime.

In partnership with CPSL Mind, the event will take in Cathedral Square, featuring live entertainment, wellbeing activities, local partners, and inspirational stories. This year’s celebration promises to be one of the most impactful yet showcasing how Peterborough continues to lead the way in community-led mental health support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by The Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr Judy Fox, joined by The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Paul Bristow, Andrew Pakes MP, Cllr Shabina Qayyum, Leader of Peterborough City Council, and Cllr Zameer Ali, Cabinet Member for Public Health.

World Mental Health Day in 2024.

As evening approaches, the city centre will glow green, lit up to mark World Mental Health Day, symbolising hope, renewal, and solidarity with everyone affected by mental health challenges.

This year’s celebrations are proudly led by Peterborough Prime, in partnership with a network of valued local sponsors and supporters including: Tap & Tandoor, Prince Build Ltd , Progressive Business Network, Inspire Education Group, BMO Marketing, The Ladz, Evolve Technologies, Isaac Whole, Peterborough Positive, The secret seamstress events and The Little Massage Room by Laura.

Nabil Ilahi, Chief Executive Officer, Peterborough Prime, said: “Visitors can expect a vibrant programme of activities throughout the day including family-friendly entertainment, live performances, wellbeing stalls, interactive workshops, free massages, and mindfulness sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“World Mental Health Day is about bringing people together to talk, to listen, and to show that no one is ever alone. We’re proud to stand with our partners and city leaders to make mental health support visible, accessible, and stigma-free for everyone in Peterborough.

World Mental Health Day in 2024.

“At Peterborough Prime, we believe early intervention and community connection are key to transforming mental health support. Our World Mental Health Day celebration is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when the whole city stands together.”