An independent performing arts college is set to open in Peterborough... to prepare the city's talented youngsters for successful careers in the world of entertainment.

Peterborough Performing Arts Post 16 College will open its doors to pupils for the first time in September 2025, operating out of the city's Key Theatre.

It will offer a fully funded level 3 BTEC in Musical Theatre - a two-year programme designed to prepare students for a professional career in the arts.

And budding singers, dancers and actors (currently Year 11) looking to take the next step can get a taste of what is come at a special open day, held at the Key Theatre, on Peterborough Embankment, on November 8.

From 9am to 3pm, they will get to find out more about the dance, drama and singing lessons, take a tour of the theatre and take part in a Q and A with the professionals who will be leading the course.

Book a place by emailing [email protected] . Auditions for places will take place in the New Year.

Michelle Dean, who has for many years run the highly successful Saturday morning Peterborough Performing Arts theatre school for 4-18-year-olds, has put the project together - inspired, she says, by the plight of some of her older pupils having to travel far and wide in search of Musical Theatre courses.

It has been 18 months in the making. And Michelle is full of praise of the support from General Manager Jag Singh and Landmark Theatres, who run both the Key and the New Theatre in the city.

"I have older pupils who have enrolled on courses in Nottingham and London and spent thousands of pounds on rail fares chasing their dream," said Michelle. "That, in a way, inspired me to get this off the ground in Peterborough.

"I have put on shows at the New Theatre and got to know Jag who has bought into what we do and been fully supportive of what we are planning, not just proving us with a venue."

To that end, students will be offered work experience at both Landmark's city theatres, covering lots of different roles, and there will be opportunities to get involved in in-house productions.

"Courses will be led by current industry professionals or performers, all dedicating their time and outstanding expertise to this new venture to give the dancers, singers and actors of Peterborough every opportunity to succeed in an ever changing and progressive industry," adds Michelle.

The team Michelle mentions will be made up of Charlie Bruce, a former member of the National Youth Ballet who won TV's So You Think You Can Dance; Danielle Cato, former Junior Associate of The Royal Ballet with an impressive CV of West End hit show roles; identical twins Naomi & Hannah Moxon - who perform as Classical Reflection and have a Classical Brit Award nomination to their names; and Royal Birmingham Conservatoire graduate Megan McQuaid, who has years of stage and teaching experience.