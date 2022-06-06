Peterborough Town Hall.

Peterborough will be ‘flying the flag’ to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 14 at 11am outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street.

There will be a procession and a ceremony where the Falklands flag will then be raised above the Town Hall.

Peterborough Mayor cllr Alan Dowson said: “This ‘Flying the Flag’ ceremony is a chance to support and respect our forces who were involved in the Falklands War. It is an opportunity for all of us to show our appreciation and to recognise the professionalism, commitment and sacrifice our service men and women endured during the Falklands War."