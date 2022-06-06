Peterborough will be ‘flying the flag’ to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.
The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 14 at 11am outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street.
There will be a procession and a ceremony where the Falklands flag will then be raised above the Town Hall.
Peterborough Mayor cllr Alan Dowson said: “This ‘Flying the Flag’ ceremony is a chance to support and respect our forces who were involved in the Falklands War. It is an opportunity for all of us to show our appreciation and to recognise the professionalism, commitment and sacrifice our service men and women endured during the Falklands War."
The council's Armed Forces champion, Cllr John Fox said: “I really would encourage everyone to join the ceremony to reflect on the role our military personnel, past and present, and their families and associates played in supporting our great nation during the Falklands War.”