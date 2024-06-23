Peterborough City Council is inviting citizens to attend a special flag-raising ceremony to mark Armed Forces Week tomorrow (June 24).

The ‘Fly The Flag’ ceremony will take place at 10am outside the front of the Town Hall in Bridge Street.

The event is a chance for communities and organisations to show support for those who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

The Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Marco Cereste will lead a short service before raising a specially commissioned Armed Forces Day flag above the Town Hall.

Councillor Cereste described the upcoming ‘Fly the Flag’ ceremony as “a unique chance to show support and respect to the Armed Forces community.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to celebrating the role our armed forces play and showing my appreciation for our service personnel.”

Tomorrow’s ceremony will mirror countless events nationwide, where the Armed Forces Day flag will be raised on civic buildings and famous landmarks up and down the country.

Councillor Cereste is hopeful many Peterborians will turn out to join him for Peterborough’s flag-raising ceremony:

“If you can attend please come along and show your support,” he said.

Armed Forces Day is marked on the last Saturday each June (which this year will be June 29). It is the culmination of Armed Forces Week, when the public show their support and appreciation for the dedicated men and women who make up the Armed Forces community.

Along with Armed Forces Day on the 29th, the week also includes Reserves Day (June 26), which gives people the chance to recognise the invaluable contribution of Britain’s Reserve Forces.

Whilst Peterborough City Council has said tomorrow’s ceremony will be a simple ‘Fly the Flag’ service, it noted planning is already underway to put on a larger scale event next year. The council said this would be in order to mark the landmark 80th anniversaries of both Victory in Europe (VE) Day and Victory over Japan (VJ Day).

1 . Armed Forces Day 2023 158 Reg Royal Logistics Corps soldiers Cpl Thomas Jackson, Pvt Stehpen Johnson and Cpl Martin Skidmore on Armed Forces Day last yearPhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Armed Forces Day 2023 Armed Forces Day on Cathedral Square in 2023. Manivaj Jolmi (right), President of the Gurkha Community in Peterborough with some of his membersPhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Armed Forces Day 2023 Armed Forces Day on Cathedral Square in 2023. Royal Engineers Sean Nugent, Peter Barfield, Ray GargonPhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales