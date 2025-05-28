Peterborough terraced homes plan refused by council over ‘poor design’ and highway concerns

The proposal included the demolition of a bungalow

Peterborough City Council has refused plans for a new terraced development in the city due to its “poor design” and concerns around highway safety.

Applicant, Mr Sadiq, sought planning approval to demolish an existing 1960s bungalow at 135 Star Road in Eastgate and replace it with three terraced homes.

A design and access statement, produced by SK Architects on behalf of the applicant, noted that the homes would be “sympathetically designed” and reflect the street pattern and heritage.

Proposed terraced homes on Star Road in Eastgate, Peterborough. Image: SK Architects

The document stated: “The materials proposed reflect a return of the plot to the traditional terraced street style surrounding the site whilst providing the benefits of new build and greatly improved parking for the site.

“Colours will reflect those in use in the area and provide character to the row of houses.”

The proposed four-bedroom homes would have had two parking spaces and one visitor space at the front of the properties.

The local highway authority objected to the plans, arguing that the proposed development would not have adequate space for vehicle to pedestrian visibility splays on either side of the parking bays, which it said was a “detriment to highway safety”.

A case officer report, which recommended the application be refused, stated: “The proposal represents poor design by virtue of the proposed layout which results in development dominated by car parking and gives rise to concerns regarding neighbour amenity and highway safety.”

The council noted that it had not been possible to identify solutions to the concerns following discussions with the applicant.

The applicant has the right to appeal to the Secretary of State against the refusal within six months.