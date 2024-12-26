Peterborough Telegraph Review of the Year: January and February - M&S announce departure, Monopoly arrives - and it is Whittlesea Straw Bear time!

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Dec 2024, 11:20 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 11:25 GMT
The Peterborough Telegraph looks back at an eventful year in the city – starting with January and February

The year started with one of the biggest stories of 2024, when M&S announced they would be closing their Queensgate store.

The news was greeted with dismay from many in the city – as it came only a couple of years after John Lewis also left the city centre.

However, there was good news on the horizon for Queensgate, as Frasers officially confirmed they would be opening in the centre.

Elsewhere, there were the traditional Whittlesea Straw Bear celebrations, and a spectacular installation at Peterborough Cathedral, where a scale model of Mars was shown in the ‘War and Peace’ exhibition.

Campaigners looking to save Peterborough Showground as a venue for speedway and other events were left disappointed as decommissioning work started.

The makers of the world’s most famous board game also took a Chance – and announced a new Peterborough version of Monopoly.

And in sport, there was two huge nights for Peterborough United, as they booked their place at Wembley in the EFL Trophy by winning their semi final – and claimed a derby win against Cambridge.

M&S announced they would be leaving Queensgate

1. Peterborough Review of the Year

M&S announced they would be leaving Queensgate Photo: PT

Nuclear bomb test veterans were presented with new medals at Peterborough Town Hall by Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford

2. Peterborough Review of the Year

Nuclear bomb test veterans were presented with new medals at Peterborough Town Hall by Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford Photo: David Lowndes

Nuclear Veteran cllr Alan Dowson with his medal.

3. Peterborough Review of the Year

Nuclear Veteran cllr Alan Dowson with his medal. Photo: David Lowndes

­­­­­­­­­­­Chinese New Year celebrations at the Boyu Chinese School at the Peterborough School.

4. Peterborough Review of the Year

­­­­­­­­­­­Chinese New Year celebrations at the Boyu Chinese School at the Peterborough School. Photo: David Lowndes

