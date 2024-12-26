The year started with one of the biggest stories of 2024, when M&S announced they would be closing their Queensgate store.

The news was greeted with dismay from many in the city – as it came only a couple of years after John Lewis also left the city centre.

However, there was good news on the horizon for Queensgate, as Frasers officially confirmed they would be opening in the centre.

Elsewhere, there were the traditional Whittlesea Straw Bear celebrations, and a spectacular installation at Peterborough Cathedral, where a scale model of Mars was shown in the ‘War and Peace’ exhibition.

Campaigners looking to save Peterborough Showground as a venue for speedway and other events were left disappointed as decommissioning work started.

The makers of the world’s most famous board game also took a Chance – and announced a new Peterborough version of Monopoly.

And in sport, there was two huge nights for Peterborough United, as they booked their place at Wembley in the EFL Trophy by winning their semi final – and claimed a derby win against Cambridge.

