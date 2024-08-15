Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Thirteen categories up for grabs

The clock is ticking for entries to the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024

​The region’s premier business awards are now open for nominations to 13 different categories as we recognise and reward the continued success of the city’s enterprises of all types from start-ups to large employers.

But the deadline for entries is just over a week away on August 31.

The winners group at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023.

The final selection of shortlisted businesses post interview will be invited to attend a glittering black tie gala awards on November 21 at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough.

Chris Collier, head of the awards’ judges, said: “It hardly seems possible we are now looking forward to the 2024 event.

“Finalists in each category not only get noticed by other businesses, but also give the employees a good feel factor knowing how well their company is thought of in the local community.

“Many winners and finalists market their achievements at the awards on their website and in social media.”

The sponsors of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of the Inspire Education Group, said: “Inspire Education Group is delighted to be the headline sponsor for this year’s esteemed Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.

“Through this sponsorship, we hope to inspire and motivate entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and business professionals to keep pushing boundaries, championing innovation, and relentlessly pursuing excellence."

How do I make a nomination?

To make a nomination visit the awards website at www.nationalworldevents.com/ptba-2024/

These are the awards categories:

Start Up Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year - Sponsored by Hegarty

Medium Business of the Year - Sponsored by Azets

Large Business of the Year - Sponsored by Inspire Education Group

Social Enterprise of the Year

Employer of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough City Council

Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough Positive

Digital & Technology Business of the Year

Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)

Customer Service Award

Sustainability Award

Business in the Community Award

Thank you to our sponsors:

Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group

Associate Sponsor: Azets

Other sponsors

Peterborough City Council

Hegarty

Peterborough Positive

Programme Sponsor: Pinnacle House

Event Supporter: Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Sponsorship opportunities are still available - please contact [email protected] for further details

The 2024 panel of judges:

Chris Collier (Chairman)

Andrew Heeler

Charlotte Horobin

Colleen Gostick

Nicole Wong

Pep Cipriano

Steven Brown

Tony Barker

Trevor Gibson

Tracey Richardson

Anyone who has any queries on how to enter the awards please contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard [email protected] 07837308942