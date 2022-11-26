Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022. Young Entrepreneur of the Year winner Laura Wilson, centre, with sponsor Ashley Sutherland of Hegarty Solicitors, and guest speaker Simon Weston.

A mum-of-two who created her own business intending it to be just herself working from home has won the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022.

Over just eight years, Laura Wilson (35) grew her business, land rights service provider Connections Legal Management, from a room at home to a thriving enterprise employing 20 staff and operating from premises in High Street, Ketton, Stamford.

And in a further tribute to her success, Connections Legal Management was also awarded the title Employer of the Year.

Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022. Winners of the Employer of the Year Connections Legal Management's Laura Wilson, with Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of award sponsors Peterborough City Council, second left, and guest speaker Simon Weston, right.

About 250 guests at the business awards, held at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, were told by awards compere Kev Lawrence: “The company was formed in 2014, and achieved accreditation from Investors in Industry.

"Having had this success, the directors still felt there was more they could do to improve their relationships with their employees and are now going down the route offered by the Well Being philosophy.

"Training is an area to make sure all members of staff are qualified to undertake work for their level.

"Benefits include working a four day week, flexibility with school holidays, pick up from school, and bereavement.

"The trust that this has instilled with staff means that even with working fewer hours each week, productivity has improved.”

Afterwards, Laura said: “I was amazed to hear my name called out. It It was lovely – it has been a tough journey juggling two young children and family life.

"It was fantastic to win Employer of the Year. We work really hard to make sure there is a trusting environment for the team in which they want to come to work. We see ourselves as a family.

"To win recognition for this was just great.”

Laura, who had been working for commercial agents Savills in Peterborough, set up Connections Legal Management at the age of 27 after spotting a niche in the market.

The role of the business is to work with service providers, such as electricity, gas and water, to secure access agreements with landowners to ensure supply connections can be made across their land.

Laura said: “I decided there was a role for a business that was more client facing. My plan was that it would be myself operating out of the spare room at home.

"Now we have 20 staff and we have the same clients we started with and the number is growing,

"I had no idea it would get to this level. I had no experience of running a business but I partnered with companies that could give me advice.

Laura, who has also completed a part-time estate management degree, said: “Covid-19 was a worrying time for us but there have not been any major business issues along the way.

