It is time to get ready to compete in the Peterborough Telegraph’s annual celebration of the best in business in the city and the surrounding area.

The 26th annual Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards will be officially launched next month.

But business representatives at today’s Opportunity Peterborough Bondholder breakfast were told it is never too early to begin working on those entries.

It is a chance for businesses to showcase their achievements, innovation and, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, their readiness to think on their feet, not only for their own survival but for the benefit of the wider community.

This year there will be 12 categories to enter and they are: Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Best New Business/Start Up, Small Business of the Year, Customer Service,

Medium Business of the year, Best Business Response to the Crisis, Business Person of the year, Large Business of the Year, Innovation of the Year (Product or Service),

Employer of the Year, Digital/ Tech Company of the Year and Sustainability Award.

The awards recognise and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they sector play in the economic success of the region.

More than 250 guests from across the business community are expected to attend the awards ceremony and gala dinner that will be held on November 25, in the Holiday Inn Thorpe Wood, Peterborough.

Guests will enjoy a drinks reception, a deluxe three course meal, as well the awards themselves.

The Bondholders’ meeting was told the official launch will take place next month with the deadline for applications being August 21.

Judging will take place through September and October with the finalists announced in early November.

Once the awards are launched, applicants will be able to enter through the Awards Website and create an account, free of charge, which can be added to or completed right up until the closing date.

Once registered applicants will be able to select which awards they wish to enter and each award category will have a selection of questions to answer with a minimum and maximum word count.

The awards headline sponsors are Azets with the event also sponsored by Complete IT Solutions, Kamarin Computers, Princebuild, Hegarty Solicitors and