Fourteen categories available

​The deadline is looming for nominations to the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Entries for the awards that celebrate the achievements of apprentices and their employers, mentors, and training providers, should be submitted by Friday (August 2).

Nominations can be made by anyone - apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.

Some of the winners from last year's Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards. The deadline is looming to enter nominations for this year's awards.

This year’s awards feature 14 carefully crafted categories dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

The fifth annual Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards are being held in collaboration with Inspire Education Group, our headline sponsor, and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, our associate sponsor, as well as with support from regional businesses.

A spokesperson for the Inspire Education Group, which are the awards’ headline sponsor, said: “We are delighted to be the Headline Sponsor for this year's esteemed Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards.

"Our mission is to transform lives through inspirational education and innovative learning, and by sponsoring this prestigious event, we aim to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to supporting businesses to address skill shortages and build a diverse workforce to develop their people and their organisations.

"This mission underpins everything we do, empowering not just our students, but the employers, communities and region we serve, and we wholeheartedly recognise the immense value of celebrating excellence and innovation in Apprenticeships across the business community.

"We're firmly committed to collaborating with employers to ensure our programmes meet the evolving needs of industry and provide a clear pathway to skilled employment to ensure Peterborough, and the surrounding region, continues to flourish and innovate.

“Through this sponsorship, we hope to inspire and motivate Apprentices, employers, industry leaders, and business professionals to ensure everyone has the chance to thrive.

“Finally, we extend our warmest congratulations to all the nominees and eagerly anticipate applauding their accomplishments at the awards ceremony.”

The winners will be announced during a ceremony at The Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, on September 27, 2024.

For more details on the awards and sponsorship opportunities please contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard - [email protected] 07837308942