Awards feature 14 categories

An appeal has gone out for nominations for the best apprentices, employers and training providers in and around the city to compete in the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

The deadline is looming to submit entries to the fifth annual Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards.

The deadline for nominations is August 2 for the event that will highlight the value of apprenticeship schemes and showcase the achievements of apprentices as well as the invaluable support from their employers, mentors and training providers.

Last year's Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards - Advanced Apprentice of the Year winner Thomas Sharman with sponsor Pam Hicks from Diligenta with finalists Ashad Asif, Brendan Quinn, Holy Bird and Khatija Mahmood

The awards are being held in collaboration with the Inspire Education Group, our headline sponsor, and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, our associate sponsor, as well as with support from regional businesses.

The awards feature 14 categories and nominations can be made by apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.

Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

This is how to enter the awards:

To nominate your business or star apprentice for an award, or find out more about the event, visit the awards website here.

The closing date for entries is Friday, August 2, 2024

These are the 14 categories:

Small Employer of the Year

Large Employer of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

Mentor of the Year

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Training Provider of the Year

How to celebrate the Apprenticeship Awards 2024:

The winners will be announced during a ceremony at The Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, on September 27, 2024.

To attend the ceremony, please register by visiting the awards website here before 6pm on the closing date Friday, August 2.

For more details on the awards and sponsorship opportunities please contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard - [email protected] 07837308942

Thank you to all our sponsors:

Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group

Associate sponsor: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Baker Perkins

Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

EML Electrical