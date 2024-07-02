Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Deadline nears for nominations
and live on Freeview channel 276
An appeal has gone out for nominations for the best apprentices, employers and training providers in and around the city to compete in the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024.
The deadline is looming to submit entries to the fifth annual Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards.
The deadline for nominations is August 2 for the event that will highlight the value of apprenticeship schemes and showcase the achievements of apprentices as well as the invaluable support from their employers, mentors and training providers.
The awards are being held in collaboration with the Inspire Education Group, our headline sponsor, and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, our associate sponsor, as well as with support from regional businesses.
The awards feature 14 categories and nominations can be made by apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.
Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.
This is how to enter the awards:
To nominate your business or star apprentice for an award, or find out more about the event, visit the awards website here.
The closing date for entries is Friday, August 2, 2024
These are the 14 categories:
Small Employer of the Year
Large Employer of the Year
Diversity and Inclusion Programme
Mentor of the Year
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Training Provider of the Year
How to celebrate the Apprenticeship Awards 2024:
The winners will be announced during a ceremony at The Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, on September 27, 2024.
To attend the ceremony, please register by visiting the awards website here before 6pm on the closing date Friday, August 2.
For more details on the awards and sponsorship opportunities please contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard - [email protected] 07837308942
Thank you to all our sponsors:
Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group
Associate sponsor: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority
Baker Perkins
Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough
EML Electrical
Diligenta
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.