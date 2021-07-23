Peterborough tech company is creating jobs
A telematics company based in Peterborough has been creating jobs as part of plans to grow the business.
Abax, based at the Peterborough United football ground, in London Road, is recruiting to expand its sales and management teams.
It has hired four extra staff to join the company, which has been shrugging off the pandemic and has seen demand for its services and products increase.
The company provides a range of services including vehicle fleet management, tool tracking and driving behaviour.
ABAX Commercial Director Kevin Bull said: “We are delighted to welcome the new members to our team as part of plans to expand the business and meet the current demand. Despite the many challenges of the pandemic, we have enjoyed great success over the past 24 months.”
“As well as offering new staff training and giving them first-hand experience of how we do things, and supporting them along their journey, I would like to see them become the next set of ambassadors within Abax - achieving goals and making themselves and the business proud.”
Abax is the second fastest growing telematics company in Europe with high-quality software and hardware developed in-house.
The business opened in the city in 2012, and has a 300 strong team of staff divided between sales, customer service, marketing, administration, quality and product development across offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and the UK.