Peterborough tech company is creating jobs

Kevin Bull, commercial director of Abax.

Abax, based at the Peterborough United football ground, in London Road, is recruiting to expand its sales and management teams.

It has hired four extra staff to join the company, which has been shrugging off the pandemic and has seen demand for its services and products increase.

The company provides a range of services including vehicle fleet management, tool tracking and driving behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ABAX Commercial Director Kevin Bull said: “We are delighted to welcome the new members to our team as part of plans to expand the business and meet the current demand. Despite the many challenges of the pandemic, we have enjoyed great success over the past 24 months.”

“As well as offering new staff training and giving them first-hand experience of how we do things, and supporting them along their journey, I would like to see them become the next set of ambassadors within Abax - achieving goals and making themselves and the business proud.”

Abax is the second fastest growing telematics company in Europe with high-quality software and hardware developed in-house.