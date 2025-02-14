Peterborough taxi drivers fear for future of black cabs in city over issues with Uber drivers at Railway Station

Posters put up at station reminding private hire drivers of rules

Taxi drivers in Peterborough have spoken of the threat to the traditional black cab in the city – after issues with how Uber drivers are using the Railway Station pick up and drop off areas.

Hackney Carriages have been seen on city streets for as long as anyone can remember.

Mahmood Khan, a taxi driver in Peterborough for more than 40 years, and Jake Carter, a fellow cabbie, both spoke out over the threat Uber has caused – saying some drivers were not sticking to the rules.

The cab drivers say that Uber drivers have been waiting in the pick up and drop off area of the station car park – or even on the access road to the station – at peak times, so when passengers get off trains, they see an Uber, which is often cheaper than using a black cab is near-by.

However, Private Hire drivers should not wait at the station without a pre-booked fare.

Posters have now been placed around the station area reminding drivers of this – but Mahmood and Jake said this had made no difference.

Jake said: “Uber has been operating in Peterborough for about six months now.

"We don’t have a problem with competition. However, some of the things that some drivers are doing is breaching the rules, which is hindering what we can do.

"We have to pay a £2,000 licence every year to be able to operate at the station taxi rank. Our taxis are very expensive to buy.

"For the past six months, it has been very difficult for us. People getting off the trains can see there are Ubers in the car park waiting – when private hire vehicles should not be waiting like that, unless they have a pre-booked fare.”

Mahmood said: “We are seeing people leaving the black cab driving trade as a result of this. It is becoming increasingly difficult for Hackney Carriage drivers in Peterborough, with the closure of the Showground, the lack of a night time economy like there was a few years ago, and other things disappearing from the city.

"We are also seeing drivers, including Uber drivers, dropping people off on the mini-roundabout, blocking the road for everyone, and filling up the pick up/drop off area while they are waiting. It is very busy in there now at peak times, and someone could get injured.

"There appears to be no penalty for them not abiding by the rules.”

Peterborough City Council’s web page on rules for Private Hire drivers states:

"A private hire vehicle is a vehicle that must be pre-booked through a licensed private hire operator. Private hire vehicles cannot be flagged down in the street and are not allowed to wait on a rank. A private hire vehicle can be identified by a yellow licence plate, as opposed to a white plate displayed by taxis, and by white door stickers which inform passengers that the vehicle is not insured unless it has been pre-booked. Whilst fares may be charged by the meter, it is more common for a fixed fare to be charged.”

An Uber spokesperson said: “All drivers must adhere to the high standards set across the industry and the regulations of the local authority. All private-hire trips in the UK must be pre-booked and any driver found picking up unbooked trips will permanently lose access to the app. We regularly remind drivers that they must adhere to Uber's community guidelines, which includes safely picking up and dropping off passengers in the appropriate areas."