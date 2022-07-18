Faz Ali from Goldstar Diamond Cabs.

Goldstar Diamond Cabs has offered to do essential shopping runs for elderly and vulnerable residents in Peterborough who are not able to get out during the heatwave.

A red alert has been issued by the Met Office for both Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19), with temperatures predicted to rise as high as 40C.

Where possible, people have been urged to avoid non-essential travel on public transport; with many choosing to stay at home entirely.

In order to support people who feel that they are not able to get out, local taxi firm Goldstar Diamond Cars have offered to carry out essential shopping runs for residents who need it, up to the value of £20.

Operations Manager Faz Ali said: “The UK government has given a red alert on Monday and Tuesday for the heatwave that will hit England tomorrow, we value all of our customers safety so for our elderly and high risk customers please keep indoors, cool and safe,

“Goldstar Diamond Cabs are proud to help all our Senior Citizen customers with their essential shopping maximum spend £20 (excluding cigarettes & alcohol). For two days only (18th & 19th July until 8pm.

“Call any of our helpful operators with a shopping list and our drivers will deliver your shopping for free, you only have to pay for the groceries. Please phone our booking lines and we will do the rest!