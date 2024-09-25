Staff at Ink Imaginarium in Orton Malborne will be delivering a 12-hour inking session for charity on October 10.

Orton-based studio hoping to raise over £1,000 for mental health support group

A tattoo studio in Peterborough is preparing to take on a mammoth 12-hour inking session in order to raise money for a local mental health support group.

Staff at Ink Imaginarium in Orton Malborne are hoping their resolute efforts will help raise a significant sum of money for Andy’s Man Club.

Studio owner, Hayley Evans explained the motivation behind the undertaking, which will take place on World Mental Health Day (October 10):

Ink Imaginarium owner, Hayley Evans (left) with fellow inker Dottie.

“We run a charity marathon every year on WMHD to raise awareness and show support for those who struggle,” she said.

Founded six years ago, Andy’s Man Club is a national mental health support group and men’s suicide prevention charity that offers free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups.

“Mental health challenges have affected many of us in recent years and it's great that we're becoming more knowledgeable about it as a society,” Hayley said, “but there's still much more that can be done to help and improve quality of life and prevent crisis situations.”

The charity’s ultimate aim is to prevent families experiencing the unthinkable pain and loss that suicide brings by making help available to men struggling with their mental health.

“We all feel that Andy’s Man Club is a perfect fit and very worthy charity to receive our support this year," Hayley said.

The team will be tattooing from 10am until 10pm by appointment. Bookings will be open from Monday 23rd September via the Ink Imaginarium Facebook page.

The studio has also set up a Just Giving page to receive any donations from people who may not be so keen to opt for a tattoo just yet.

Andy’s Man Club has 120 clubs across the country which welcome 2,500 men through their doors each week. In Peterborough, the group meet at the Hodgson Community Centre in Werrington every Monday between 7pm and 9pm.

For more information about Andy’s Man Club, visit https://andysmanclub.co.uk/ or the Peterborough group’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067558106330

Anyone who would like to find out more about the charity’s online sessions can email [email protected]