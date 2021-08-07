Peterborough Taekwondo takes off after Team GB success in Tokyo

Taekwondo was a big hit at the Olympics. Pics: Evolution Taekwondo

The martial art, which originated in Korea, is based on kicks and punches.

British athletes picked up three medals in the sport during the Olympics, and the sport was a big hit with viewers.

Now youngsters have been keen to follow in the footsteps of the medal winners.

Evolution Taekwondo, based in Woodston, has seen interest increase in the sport following previous games, and this year is no exception.

Anya Hodges, from the club, said; “We often see a small increase in interest in Taekwondo after the Olympics, as we did with the 2012 and 2016 games, particularly if we bring home some gold medals.

“Taekwondo is an increasingly popular sport in Peterborough and there are now a few clubs in the area.

“Although it is potentially not as well known as kickboxing and MMA etc it is certainly growing in popularity due to the Olympics, particularly through Jade Jones’ influence who won gold at 2012 and 2016 and then went on to appear on an ITV reality TV show and is frequently on ALDI advertisements.”

The club is open to people of all ages, and provides a number of benefits for competitors.

Anya said: “Anyone can take up Taekwondo, at any age.

“The best thing to do is find a club in your area and give one of their sessions a go. Most clubs will have either age or ability appropriate classes so there is sure to be something for everyone!

“There really are countless benefits as martial arts are essentially a way of life, particularly with children who start early we see benefits such as increased self-discipline, respect, and social skills.

“In all students generally we see benefits such as increased fitness, self confidence and self defence, in those who start taekwondo from a later age we also see benefits such as increased flexibility.

“Many of our own students have been watching the Olympic Taekwondo athletes and have been inspired by them; we have noticed more students wanting to try sparring (the Olympic side of Taekwondo).”