Students shone in the challenge

Peterborough students had a shot at glory – and came home with a trophy.

A team of 18 students from Greater Peterborough UTC (GPUTC) made the trip to HMS Collingwood, near Portsmouth, for the Royal Navy Junior Field Gun challenge.

The competition is designed to inspire the scientists, engineers and technicians of the future, helping to build essential skills for the world of work, including teamwork, self- reliance, resilience and communication.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge involves moving a limber and gun up and down an 85-metre track, performing some actions which includes firing the gun.

The first four days were made of up of practice runs before the big final on the Friday which saw the GPUTC team up against a number of others from across the UK.

Following two strong runs, the team qualified for the Plate Final where they came second to the ‘UTC Warriors’ team by the narrowest of margins.

Brian Hancock, who led the trip from Greater Peterborough UTC and is a lead for Peterborough Sea Cadets, said: “The students showed all the skills we asked of them such as resilience, commitment, and teamwork. I am proud of the way they all acquitted themselves and am honoured to have been part of their team.

“It was a fantastic week, with moments of ups and downs, but the students never let themselves down in any way and showed great mental strength and teamwork to come out and produce awesome times on finals day.

“The event committee even awarded Greater Peterborough UTC with the Endeavours trophy for overcoming all the obstacles in our way.”

Year 13 team skipper Tyler Banks said: “This week has shown me my true potential to get in and amongst the group and display true leadership skills to drive my team towards success. The Royal Navy is my future for sure!”