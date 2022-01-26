Peterborough street artist creates mural tribute to rock legend Meat Loaf

The 74-year-old rock star, born Marvin Lee Aday, sadly passed away on Thursday. He was one of the best selling music artists of all-time, with his debut album Bat Out of Hell, in 1977, going on to become one of best selling albums of all-time. He also had over 100 acting credits to his name.

Having been inspired by his work, local artist Nathan Murdoch, who owns Street Arts Hire Ltd, spent over eight hours on Saturday (January 22) producing a mural to honour the life of his idol.

The mural depicts the singer himself as well as a depiction of a motorcycle and a bat, as featured on the iconic Bat Out of Hell album cover.

The work can be seen at what has become known as the ‘Graffiti Tunnel,’ a space which is legally used for such pieces that is close to the Ikea Distribution Centre in the PE2 postcode.

Nathan said: “I’ve always had an interest in rock/metal music, which I got from my dad.

“When I was creating it, I found myself singing along to ‘Objects in the Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are.’ In the last few years, when I have been alone working listening to music, it has really allowed me to be consumed by his music in a way that I have never experienced before.

“He has always been an artist that inspired me for how remarkable, fast and energetic he was; someone really unusual but in a memorable way. People often forget that he did a lot of filmwork too.

“The mural is to pay tribute to him as one of my idols and I’d love to do more of them. I’m just lacking a massive wall to do them but I’d love to pay tribute to more people that really inspired me that have passed away recently.

“People such as Joey Jordison, who was the lead drummer of Slipknot and Mac Miller, the rapper.

“The reaction has been wonderful. There has been so many messages of support and it means a lot to hear how people feel about my work and how happy it makes them.”

1. Nathan Murdoch's Meat Loaf mural in Peterborough's 'Grafiti tunnel.' Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Existing artwork at the tunnel. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales