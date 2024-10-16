Peterborough STEM festival - all you need to know
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
ARU Peterborough, in Bishops Road, will have three buildings set up for a free-to-attend celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, inspired by Ada Lovelace Day, on Saturday (19th).
Aimed at 5-17 year olds, the festival offers a number of fun and engaging activities: coding workshops, interactive science experiments, engineering and technology demonstrations, inspirational talks and presentations, all from enthusiasts and professionals working in STEM.
One of its aims is to encourage more girls and young women into STEM subjects and careers.
Headline Speaker is Dr Sam Gregson, a Doctor of Particle Physics who is accredited by the University of Cambridge and CERN. He is a passionate science educator, speaker and science entertainer.
Here’s the full line-up:
● Walk the plank in VR, try out a Cat machine simulator and a LEGO Robot Challenge with Perkins Engines.
● Meet SPOT the robot, try out a flight simulator and try your hand at design in Augmented Reality with The Schools’ Aerospace Careers Programme.
● Race 3D printed cars at the F1 in Schools track with GPUTC.
● Collect the clues and solve the code for the Escape Rooms Treasure Hunt.
● Try some educational Virtual Reality games with VRXtra.
● Become a DNA sequencer and earn the chance to take away your very own species badge with Wellcome Connecting Science and Wellcome Sanger Institute.
● Play with Wandimo, a real magic wand that unlocks educational gameplay.
● Extract DNA from strawberries and try The Big Autophagy Obstacle Course with the Babraham Institute.
● Make and race rocket cars with ARU Peterborough's engineering team.
● Visit the immersive XRP Suite.
● Try your hand at the tetrahedron challenge.
● Take a look at some lifelike mannequins in the medical labs.
● Enjoy playing a range of retro games.
● Listen to inspiring talks from STEM students and educators.
● ...plus much (much) more!
It will be open to the public from 11am to 4:30pm with last entry at 3:30pm.
Free tickets are available now from: https://www.peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.