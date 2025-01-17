Peterborough Station Quarter funding may not be approved until late spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A full business case must be approved by the Department for Transport

A Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) report suggests that funding for the Peterborough Station Quarter project may not be approved by the government until late spring.

On January 13, a CPCA investment committee agreed to recommend to the authority’s board to agree the full business case (FBC) for the Station Quarter, which is expected to be submitted to the Department for Transport (DfT) for approval within weeks.

The government’s £47.85m contribution from the Levelling Up Fund towards the project is governed by the DfT, who approved the outline business case in March 2024. DfT approval of the full business case is required to drawdown the funding for construction.

The CPCA’s transport committee will meet on Friday, January 24 to discuss the latest updates on the project.

A report to be put before the committee, written by the Station Quarter project’s transport programme manager Gidon Wieder, notes that it could be months until the full business case is approved.

The report states: “A decision by the DfT will confirm funding and enable the funding to be drawdown.

“DfT decisions take 2-3 months following FBC submission and timings could be influenced by the cross-government Spending Review Phase 2 which government say will conclude and be published in late spring of 2025.”

The Peterborough Station Quarter project includes the creation of an enhanced gateway station, with a refurbished eastern entrance building, a new western entrance, a multi-storey car park and better active travel connections to the city.

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, Councillor Nick Thulborn, described the project as a “huge thing for Peterborough”.

He said: “It’s in multiple phases and will create a better environment in and around the station, all the way through to Cowgate.

“What it’s doing is creating opportunity for further phases which will take in large parts of the city centre, so there’s opportunity coming through to regenerate and develop large swathes of the city.

“Phase one will seed it and things will grow. It’s a significant thing for the city. For what it’s going to deliver, the value for money is very good.”

Subject to the DfT’s approval of the FBC, a Grant Funding Agreement will be executed between CPCA and Peterborough City Council.

The next CPCA board meeting is on February 6.