Staff at Stars Day Nurseries were treated today to a special visit from senior Ofsted bosses – this time, minus the inspection!

Kirsty Mulvaney, senior inspector for early years and childcare for the East Of England and Lesley Barrett Senior senior inspector for early years and childcare, helped to toast to 20 years educating children across the city.

They were also joined by Pam Setterfield head of early years and childcare for Peterborough.

Kirsty Mulvaney and Lesley Barrett from OFSTED (right) with Mohammed Younis (CEO) , Mohammed Ashraf (commercial director) and staff from Stars Day Nurseries celebrating the nursery's 20 birthday.

Mohammed Younis' the CEO of Stars Day Nurseries said: "It was an honour to have Kirsty, Lesley and Pam attend Little Stars Day Nursery today and see the wonderful nursery and team along with coming to cut the cake and celebrate our 20 years.”

It comes as Stars Day Nurseries' held it’s 20th anniversary celebration at Little Stars Day Nursery on September 2 – where it all began, in 2003 – which was a “truly a memorable event”, according to organisers.

Over 1,000 people, including the team, past and present families, friends, and the wider community, joined in.

On the day youngsters were welcomed on site to have a go on fairground rides, join in with free face painting, Henna designs and enjoyed visits from Paw Patrol and Mickey & Minnie.

Invited, were also the mayor and mayoress, councillors, and the Head of Early Years Peterborough.

Little Stars Day Nurseries have cared for over 10,000 children since its inception in 2003.

Mohammed Younis' added: "The event on Saturday was such a proud and emotional day celebrating 20 years seeing all my team, families and friends enjoying themselves and recognising we have achieved for the community.

"I cannot thank everyone enough who attended the event and most of all thank you to the children who attend our nurseries who motivate and inspire us every day to keep making sure we give every child the best start in life

"Congratulations to Stars Day Nurseries on this significant achievement, and here's to many more years of making a positive impact on the community and the lives of children.”