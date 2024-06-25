Peterborough Stagecoach offers free bus travel for military for Armed Forces Day
Peterborough bus operator Stagecoach is providing free travel for military and ex-military personnel on Armed Forces Day.
Stagecoach, which operates from Lincoln Road, says the free travel offer to serving personnel wearing their uniform, carrying a military ID card and to veterans carrying a medal or veteran’s badge is for journeys on June 29 and June 30.
Simon Tramalloni, interim operations director, said: “We are extremely proud and honoured to confirm free travel for all serving personnel, veterans and cadets on June 29 and June 30 throughout the UK.
"This is our ongoing commitment to the wider armed forces community and a privilege to honour those serving personnel, veterans, cadets and their families. This is the least we could do to honour those that serve and represent the armed forces community.”
Armed Forces Day takes place on June 29 and is a chance for the public to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community.
The commitment to free travel for the Armed Forces is supported by Stagecoach’s employee-led Veterans Network, which helps influence business decisions and introduce new ways of working to make the company even stronger.
Stagecoach also offers free bus travel every year for veterans and military personnel on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.
The travel company has been a member of the Armed Force Covenant since March 2015, recognising the value of serving personnel, regular and reservists, veterans and military families to both the country and businesses across the country.
