Peterborough sports clubs pay tribute to ‘extremely popular’ security guard who passed away suddenly

Roy Gilmour on duty at Posh as Tunnel Supervisor. Photo: Joe Dent.

Roy was well-known to clubs and fans across the city, acting as security at Peterborough United, Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey, Peterborough Panthers speedway fixtures and various events at the East of England Showground.

He passed away suddenly after collapsing last week and since then, tributes have poured in from clubs who have been shocked by the loss of a much-loved figure.

There will be a minute’s applause before Posh’s Carabao Cup match at home to Plymouth on Tuesday (August 10) in honour of Roy.

Manager Darren Ferguson, who has also paid tribute in his programme notes, said: “He was a lovely man. It was a real shock to hear about his death and really sad. He was a really nice guy, always smiling and my thoughts are with his family.”

While his predecessor, Steve Evans said: “I’m shocked and saddened by the passing of Robbie Cooke and Roy Gilmore. I’m rocked by Roy’s passing. He was head of security at my daughter’s wedding last Friday and we laughed and joked until the early hours. RIP.”

A spokesperson for the club added: “The football club were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our much loved behind the scenes team earlier this week.

“Roy Gilmore, who was the Tunnel Supervisor at the Weston Homes Stadium, sadly passed away and has left a huge void for those that worked alongside him.

“Roy was a hugely popular member of the team, doing his duties with diligence and humour, nothing was too much trouble for him and his colleagues were devastated when they found out the sad news.”

Those to pay tribute have commented on Roy’s kind nature, big smile and his unique sense of humour.

A representative from Peterborough Panthers commented: “Peterborough Panthers were deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden loss of the hugely popular Roy Gilmore.

“Roy was like our own hotel concierge, whatever we wanted or needed he would get us. We could depend on Roy and he never let us down.

“Whatever sporting event you would go to in Peterborough, Roy was there, always cheerful but always focused on his job.

“He was a huge character within our small match day staff and leaves a massive hole with some big boots to fill.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and his team that we continue to work closely with.”

Peterborough Phantoms added: “Everyone at the Peterborough Phantoms was saddened to learn of the passing of Phantoms’ Match Night Security Guard, Roy Gilmore.

“Roy was the Phantoms’ Match Night Security Guard for a number of years and became a familiar face to fans on a match night. He did everything he did with a smile on his face and quickly became an extremely popular and important member of the Phantoms’ match night staff.

“Win, lose or draw, Roy would always be there to put a smile on fans’ faces with his dry sense of humour and we knew we could trust him to do his job with a fantastic level of calmness and professionalism.