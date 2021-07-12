Peterborough Soup Kitchen in ‘desperate need’ of toiletries
Peterborough Soup Kitchen has said it is in “desperate need” of toiletries.
The charity which feeds some of the most vulnerable people in the city has put out an urgent appeal on Twitter which also includes food items which are needed.
It tweeted: “DONATIONS APPEAL PLEASE READ. We would be grateful for any donations from the items listed below, particularly male toiletries which we now are in desperate need of. If you can help email [email protected] or call us on 01733 315456 #feedingthehomeless.”
The food items on the list are:
. Tinned meals (e.g. meatballs)
. Tinned fish (e.g. tuna)
. Tinned corned beef
. Tinned fruit
. Tinned rice pudding
. Instant custard
. Pasta sauce
. Biscuits
. Crisps
. Canned soft drinks.